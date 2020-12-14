Harriet Weeks Buzhardt
Harriet Jane Weeks Buzhardt, 77, resident of Lollis Road, wife of, Thomas Earl “Tommy” Buzhardt, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Francis Regency Hospital in Greenville.
Born June 14, 1943, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Ollie and Lois Marshall Rhodes Weeks. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School and was co-owner of Buzhardt’s Trash Service in Greenwood for over 55 years.
Mrs. Buzhardt was a member of Harris Baptist Church and was in the Esterean Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Emerald City Wings.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 58 years, are three sons, Thomas Steven Buzhardt and wife Donna, James Daniel Buzhardt and wife, Crystal, both of Abbeville and Kevin Lee Buzhardt of Greenwood; six granddaughters, Stephanie (Jimmy) Parker, Briana (Drew) Willingham, Courtney Buzhardt, Brittany (Tyson) Buzhardt, Danielle Buzhardt, and Mary-Marshall Buzhardt; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Sellers, Berkeley Sellers and Emersyn-James Willingham.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Mrs. Buzhardt’s service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.blythfueralhome.com where online condolences can also be made.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 Wednesday evening.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Parker, Drew Willingham, Tyson Sellers, Ben Ashley, Dewey Sprouse, Jackie Wells and Kyle Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Buzhardt family.