ABBEVILLE — Harriet Waters, 69, of Abbeville, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Prisma Health, Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born in Abbeville to the late Tinsley Harry Waters and Maryse Chauvin Waters.
A 1970 graduate of Abbeville High School, Harriet was formerly employed by K-Mart, retiring from Walmart as a department manager. Her quiet and unassuming personality and sweet smile made her loved by many family and friends. Harriet was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed sharing her treats with others. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Waters.
Harriet is survived by her sister-in-law, Debbie Waters of Abbeville, nephew, Jeremy Hallback of Greenwood; two nieces, Julie Phillips (Sean) of Birmingham, AL, and Jennifer Waters (Bobby White) of Anderson; a special cousin, John Ethridge; two great-nieces, Cami and Auri; two great-nephews, Aiden and Conner; her beloved dog, Bella; three cats, Tom, Sally and Woody; and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Father Jacob Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Harriet, may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 812, Abbeville, SC 29620.
