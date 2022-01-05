Harriet B. Gooding, 76, resident of Yosemite Drive, wife of Robert W. Gooding, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Ashley Place.

Born April 10, 1945, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Mary Burkett Burriss. She was a graduate from Lower Richland High School and Draughan's Business College in Columbia, SC.

Mrs. Harriet was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served in many capacities.

She was a deacon and active on multiple committees and in circle groups, as well as taught the five-year-old kindergarten Sunday school class for 30 years.

She volunteered her time in many ways over the years at her daughter's schools, the soup kitchen, and most recently as a mentor to youth in the Good News Club.

Harriet very much loved her daughters and grandchildren, pets, and trips to the mountains with her husband. She had a remarkable green thumb and her house and garden were always filled with flowers.

Survived by husband of 54 years, three daughters, Mary G. Clyburn (Bob) of Greenville, Helen G. Fallaw (Mark) of Edgefield and Susan M. Gooding of Greenville; grandchildren, Grayson Clyburn, Evelyn C. Hirsch (Jon), Hayes Clyburn of Greenville and Robert Fallaw and Elise Fallaw of Edgefield; brother, John (Jack) Thomas Burriss, Jr. (Deloria M.) of Clinton; and brother-in-law, Paul Gooding (Sidney) of Landrum, as well as nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Brad Christie officiating.

Family graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hampton, SC.

The family is at the home and will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 426 Greenwood, SC 29648, The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649, or Alzheimer's Asso. SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Dr. Greenville, SC 29607.

We would like to thank the Ashley House and MSA Hospice for their support through this time.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gooding family.