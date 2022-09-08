Harriet Ann Young Arnold, 89, of 3223 Ridge Road, wife of Ellis Arnold Sr., gained her angel wings on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law at 2918 Ridge Road. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John O. Young and the late Eleanor D. Holmes Young. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E Church, where she was a Trustee, a member of the Missionary Society, Senior Choir, Kitchen Ministry, Cokesbury Family Reunion Club, and an Assistant Class Leader.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of (51) years, Ellis Arnold Sr. of the home; two sons, Andre Young (Khalif Ali Ibrahim) Spring Hill, Florida (Vivian Jones-Davis), and Wesley Eric (Cynthia) Pinkett of Hodges, SC; one daughter, Anita Arnold Robinson (Robert) of Abbeville, SC; a god-daughter, Doris Cannon of Greenwood, SC; a god-son Franklin Holmes of Atlanta GA; one sister, Brenda Young Taylor of Philadelphia, PA; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

