Harriet Ann Young Arnold, 89, of 3223 Ridge Road, wife of Ellis Arnold Sr., gained her angel wings on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law at 2918 Ridge Road.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:53 pm
Harriet Ann Young Arnold, 89, of 3223 Ridge Road, wife of Ellis Arnold Sr., gained her angel wings on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law at 2918 Ridge Road.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John O. Young and the late Eleanor D. Holmes Young. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E Church, where she was a Trustee, a member of the Missionary Society, Senior Choir, Kitchen Ministry, Cokesbury Family Reunion Club, and an Assistant Class Leader.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of (51) years, Ellis Arnold Sr. of the home; two sons, Andre Young (Khalif Ali Ibrahim) Spring Hill, Florida (Vivian Jones-Davis), and Wesley Eric (Cynthia) Pinkett of Hodges, SC; one daughter, Anita Arnold Robinson (Robert) of Abbeville, SC; a god-daughter, Doris Cannon of Greenwood, SC; a god-son Franklin Holmes of Atlanta Ga; one sister, Brenda Young Taylor of Philadelphia, PA; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. Krystal Bryant and Rev. Franklin Pruitt Jr., Presiding. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Hodges. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
