NINETY SIX — Harold Hoyt Stewart, 88, formerly of Ninety Six, widower of Jewell Bledsoe Stewart, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at Emerald Gardens.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Hoyt Hugh Stewart and Mary Palmer Stewart. Harold retired from Greenwood Mills, after working 49 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed dancing, watching Nascar and Carolina Gamecocks. Harold was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Stewart and Charles Stewart.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Smith of Ninety Six; sisters-in-law, Brenda Stewart of Ninety Six, Gloria Whitehead of Columbia and Ruby Keisler of Gilbert; a brother-in-law, Monte Bledsoe of Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

