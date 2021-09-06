LAGRANGE, GA — Harold Sanford Griffin, 57, of 403 North Greenwood St., LaGrange, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Upson Regional in Thomaston, GA.
Born in Fontana, Calif., he was a son of the late Horace David Griffin and Doris Leone Smith DeNardi. Harold was an aircraft mechanic for the U.S. National Guard, was a door gunner on a chinook in Afghanistan, crew chef in Iraq, and served in the Marine Corp from 1987-91. He then reenlisted in the US National Guard after 9/11. He loved his children, grandsons, and country the most. He was a diehard Georgia Bulldog fan; enjoyed golfing, boating, and good food. Harold loved to wear his Pinaud Clubman Aftershave.
Surviving are his children, Joshua and Macy Griffin, Tiffany and Ben Cucuzza, and Chris Griffin; significant other, Amy Kendall, along with her children and grandchildren; sisters, Linda Yvonne Zualet and Geneva Rae and Gary Smith; brothers, David Albert and Kathy Griffin and Kenny and Joy Griffin; and grandboys, Rawlins Griffin, Wade Griffin, and Brantley Griffin.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenny Griffin officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Harold's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.