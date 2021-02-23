Harold Mathis
WARE SHOALS — William Harold Mathis, 83, of Ware Shoals, husband of Eva Clayton Mathis, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.
Born in Cartersville, GA, he was a son of the late RL Mathis and Martha Ada Newberry Mathis. He was the former plant manager at Northland Communications and was a US Air Force veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Eva of the home are his children, Rhonda Ward (Steve) of Ware Shoals and Dwayne Mathis (Jessica) of Atascadero, CA, and a brother, Eugene Mathis of Santa Maria, CA.
A private family gathering will be held.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.