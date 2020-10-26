MCCORMICK — Harold Lynwood Bourne, 84, of McCormick, husband of Maryanne Koehn Bourne, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Detroit, MI, he was a son of the late Harold Henry Bourne and Dorothy Mae Feese Bourne. Lyn studied Geology and owned his own business. He was a U. S. Army veteran, president of the Burton Center's Board and active in the Lions Club. Lyn was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife of the home are his children; Steven Bourne (Clare) of Chicago, IL and Cheryl Bourne of Cleveland, OH; a brother, James Bourne (Mary) of Williamsburg, VA; and grandchildren: Rachel Thelin (Chris), Austin Guetling, Kevin Bourne, Emily Bourne and Nick Bourne.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.