HODGES — Harold "Happy" Dandy, 68, of 4507 Cokesbury Road, husband of Rebecca Dandy, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jimmy Bell Dandy and the late Donella Hart Dandy.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 48 years, Rebecca Adams Dandy; one son, Harold Lamont Dandy of the home; one stepson, Pastor Allen Belcher of Greenwood; two brothers, James (Shirley) Dandy and Eugene (Eartha) Dandy both of Hodges; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Allen Belcher. Viewing will be held 2-6 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.