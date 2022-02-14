Harold D. Peters

NINETY SIX — Harold D. Peters, resident of Ninety Six, SC, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born March 27th, 1923 in Dennison, Iowa, he was the son of the late Edmund Peters and Minnie Peters (Boger). He was a WWII Army Veteran and a Medic at the Battle of Okinawa, earning a Bronze Star. He was a 3 time cancer survivor.

A loving husband, he is survived by his wife Barbara, son Ronald and wife Georgie Schreiner, son Eric and wife Holly Schreiner, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by sons Richard and Wayne Peters of Danville, IL.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood, SC. Interment will be at M.J. Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.