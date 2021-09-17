Harold Clifford Robinson

Harold "Sam" Clifford Robinson, 93, husband of Edna Holden, resident of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Ashley Place.
Born July 6, 1928, in Starr, SC, he was a son of the late Joseph Pickens and Essie Jane Shirley Robinson, He was a Greenwood High School graduate and retired from Harris Plant. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran.
He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Stan (Alice) Robinson and Hal Robinson both of Greenwood; a daughter, Linda (Jeff) Burch of Greenwood; a sister, Hazel Rhodes of Ninety-Six; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
