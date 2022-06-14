Harold Bevely Whitted Sr

MCCORMICK — Ret. Sgt. Harold Bevely Whitted Sr. of 309 Gilchrist Road, the widower of Mildred Beatrice Gilchrist Whitted, was born May 11, 1938 in Lynchburg, VA, the son of the late Sarah Whitted and Benjamin Elliott. He departed his life on June 7, 2022 at his home.

Harold was a member of the Liberty Spring Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday Teacher and a member of the Shape Note Choir. He was retired US Army Veteran and he retired for SC Employment Security Commission, Greenwood, SC.

He is survived by, daughter, Constance (Charles) Clark and son, Harold B. Whitted, Jr. (Sonya), both of Crestview, FL; six grandchildren, one great-grand, Braylen; sister, Marion (Roosevelt) Goode of Maryland; sister-in-law, Melrose (John) Garner of Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of his life will be at noon, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church conducted by Reverends Henry Merriweather and Derrick Scott and others assisting. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Viewing will be held Wednesday 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Whitted Family.www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com

