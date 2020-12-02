PHILADELPHIA—Hannah Naomi Wright, age 86, departed this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Temple University Hospital. Born August 15, 1934, she attended school at the Abbeville County Training School. She was the daughter of the late Willie C. Wright and the late Rosannah Lyons Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Samuel B. Wright, Wence C. Wright, Pearl Lee W. Peterson, Willie Mae Wright and granddaughter Charlea Wright.
Ms. Wright leaves to cherish her memories four sons Earl Wright of Calhoun Falls, Carl (Teretta) Wright of Aiken, Paul (Bettye) Wright of Kingsland, GA and Marcus Wright of Philadelphia, PA.; a brother James (Willie Bell) Wright of Abbeville, SC; a sister Ruth Harkness of Due West, SC.; a beloved cousin/daughter Leila Waller of Philadelphia, PA; longtime devoted friend Mr. James T. Edwards; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends.
Graveside service will be 2pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Long Cane AME Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Johnnie Waller. Viewing will be held at Pierce Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Please wear mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements were entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.