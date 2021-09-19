Gwen Hodge Stribling, 66, of 308 Lanham St., wife of Melvin D. Stribling, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Sumter, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Elias and Bernice DuBose Hodge. She was formerly employed with Parke Davis. Gwen enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling to the mountains to be by the river. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who tremendously adored her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Melvin of the home are her children, Kelly Stribling Proctor (Michael) and Allen Stribling (Amy); sisters, Bobbie Browder and Rosa Bryant; brothers, Joe Hodge and Sydney Hodge; and grandchildren, Stella, Rylee, Maxwell, Sadie, and Hadley.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Kenny and a brother, Henry Hodge.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The service will be livestreamed and available to view by visiting Gwen's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 (www.conniemaxwell.com).
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Kelly Proctor, Lanham Street, Greenwood, SC.