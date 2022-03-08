GW Massey

George W. “GW” Massey, 90, of Greenwood, widower of Linda Gurley Massey, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Born in Madison, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Massey and Marie Weldon Massey. GW was an TV repairman for many years and was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed collecting coins, watching the Atlanta Braves and spending time with his family. GW was a member of Laurel Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and on the counting committee.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Inez Massey, Bessie Howard, Weldon Massey, R. B. Massey and John Massey.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Elrod (Stan) of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Andrew Elrod and Abigail Elrod; and a great grandson, Matthew Jimenez; a nephew, who was more like a brother, Donald Massey (Debbie) and several other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends before the service on Friday from 1 — 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting George’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com

