God chose GW Hall to call his faithful servant home. GW was a humble man who walked daily with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "A truly wise person uses few words". Proverbs 17:27.
GW was married to the late Shelby Jean Hall, who passed in 2019, for 63 years. He was born in McCormick, SC, on January 28, 1931, the third and only child to survive to Wilson S. Hall and Mary Ella Deason Hall. He worked for Milliken Company in McCormick and retired after 60 years.
Before moving to Greenwood, he was a former member at Republican Methodist Church and a Deacon at McCormick First Baptist. He was presently a member of West Side Baptist Church as a former Deacon and assistant Sunday School teacher in the New Beginnings adult class. He spent many years visiting the homebound and nursing homes and praying with many hospitalized patients.
He is survived by his daughters Valerie Denise Walker (Bill) and Cecilia Renee' Branyon (Scott) of Honea Path, SC, a grandson Aaron Walker (Christina), great-grandson William Walker and a step-grandson Cody Branyon of Anderson, SC.
In 1985, GW chose to donate his body to the Medical College of Georgia to benefit medical research and teaching. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
His devotion to Jesus Christ was evident by his love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).
The family wishes to extend a special, heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at The Bayberry Retirement Inn for their extraordinary care and kindness to our father and family.
Donations may be made to The Bayberry Retirement Inn or West Side Baptist Church. There are no services planned.