God chose GW Hall to call his faithful servant home. GW was a humble man who walked daily with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "A truly wise person uses few words". Proverbs 17:27.

GW was married to the late Shelby Jean Hall, who passed in 2019, for 63 years. He was born in McCormick, SC, on January 28, 1931, the third and only child to survive to Wilson S. Hall and Mary Ella Deason Hall. He worked for Milliken Company in McCormick and retired after 60 years.