COLLEGE PARK, GA — Gregory Antonio Freeman was born May 6, 1963 in McCormick, SC. He was the son of the late Jimmy and Pauline Talbert Freeman. Gregory ended his earthly journey on April 16, 2021 in Atlanta Ga. He was 57 years old.
Gregory was a 1981 graduate of McCormick High School. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from South Carolina State University and was a 2nd Lt. in the United States Army where he served in The Gulf War Operation Desert Storm. He was a process inspector for Conagra Foods in Atlanta, GA.
Gregory joined Pine Grove AME Church in Plum Branch, SC, at an early age and later joined Friendship Community Church in College Park, GA, where he was a member of the CJS Chorale, FCC Male Choir and FCC First Choir.
Gregory was a devoted member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, where he enjoyed mentoring young men and was a loving and giving Alpha Man.
Gregory's memory will be cherished by his son, Quinton (Kimberly) McFadden of Huntsville, AL, his brothers; Ronald (Lillie) Freeman of Augusta, GA, Lorenzo (Faye) Freeman of LaGrange, GA, and Kenneth Freeman of Farmington Hills, MI, three sisters; Peggy Pessu of Stone Mt, GA, Debbie (Carlos) Martinez of Blacksburg, SC, and Wanda (Darrell) Wynn of Plum Branch, SC, his aunts; Earline Freeman of Cerritos, CA, Evelyn Quarles of Simpsonville, SC, Virginia Freeman of Abbeville, SC, and Mary T. Lyons of Greenville, SC, a special AKA sister, Arlena Edmunds of Atlanta, GA, two special cousins; Derek (Tara) Battle of Charlotte, NC, and Steven (Barbara) Lyons of Simpsonville, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Life Celebration was held on Thursday April 22, 2021 at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Morrow, GA.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home
Graveside services will be noon on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Pine Grove AME Church Plum Branch, SC.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC