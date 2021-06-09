Grady Phillip Harrison, 88, of 202 Sullivan Street, widower of Mattie Elizabeth Neal Harrison, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. Born in Callison, SC, he was the son of the late John Harrison and the late Mary Palmore Yeldell Harrison Williams. He was a member of Bailey Bethel A.M.E Church. He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Robert Allen (Sarah) Harrison, Arthur Phillip (Robbie) Harrison, Eddie James Harrison, and Rodney Andrew Harrison all of Greenwood; six daughters, Annie Ellen (Arthur) McKee of Anderson, SC, Mary Elizabeth Wideman and Sharleen Maria (Michael) Morton both of Cokesbury, SC, Ruby Lee Harrison, Gladys Faye Culbreth, and Dorothy Jean Harrison all of Greenwood; thirty two grandchildren; fifty one great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing
Services will be noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Adrian Wideman. Services will be livestreamed from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in Bailey Bethel AME Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.