Grace Wilson Brown
NINETY SIX — Grace Wilson Brown, 97, resident of State Street in Ninety Six, widow of Charles E. Brown, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Emerald Gardens.
Born in Newberry, September 6, 1923, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie Willingham Wilson. Mrs. Brown was a graduate of Newberry High School and retired from Monsanto. She was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles E. “Gene” Brown and wife Dollie of Langley and Steven J. Brown and wife Beverly of Greenwood, along with five grandchildren; Hope and husband Martin Jackson, General Miles and wife Jaime Brown, Meagan Winburn, Heather Grace and husband Blake Gardner and Gavin and wife Hannah Brown, thirteen great-grandchildren and very special family members Rebecca Banks and Brenda Garron. She was predeceased by four sisters, Erline Butler, Ernestine Fain, Dorothy Maffett and Essie Fain.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Brian Brock and Rev. Martin Jackson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Brown, Gene Goodman, Leon Jay, Jimmy Brock, Jerry Brown, Robert “Earlie” Gunnells and Phil Gonce.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, 206 State Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
