Gordon Harrold Hardin
Gordon Harrold Hardin, 87, resident of Woodlawn Road, widower of Beverly June Wilkinson Hardin, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 6, 1930, in Skippack County, PA, he was a son of the late Forest Harres Hardin and Stella Eliza Klinger Hardin. He was a graduate of Leonardville Central High School in NY, was a US Army Veteran of the Army of Occupation of Europe and retired from Kimberly Clark Paper Company in Beach Island, SC.
Surviving are a daughter, Jo Ann H. Stone of Greenwood; a son, Kevin Charles Hardin of Augusta; and a grandchild, Kathrynn Beverly Culver and husband Michael of Farmville, VA.
He was predeceased by three sons, Michael Scott Hardin, Christopher Lee Hardin and David Allen Hardin.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
