ABBEVILLE — Gloria Jean Quarles, 63, of 100-1 Coleman Apartments, Abbeville SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hospice of the Upstate Anderson, SC. She was born in Abbeville County to Almeta Quarles, and was raised by her maternal grandmother Azilee Quarles. Gloria was an active member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Abbeville SC. She attended public schools in Abbeville County.
She is survived by a long time companion Alfred Haddon Jr.; three sisters, Deborah Quarles and Jeanette Quarles of Abbeville SC, and Faye Brownlee of Anderson SC; one brother Rev. Dr. Johnny Mack Quarles (Joann) of Anderson SC; two aunts Carolyn Burton (Sylvester) and Mamie Quarles (Wallace) of Abbeville SC, a very special family friend Lilla Ray of Abbeville SC; one God-sister Evelyn Hunter of CT, two nurses Anna Smith and Shenita Tillmon and spiritual advisor Apostle Deborah Chiles. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to cherish her memory.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Abbeville White Mortuary in Abbeville South Carolina. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, South Carolina following funeral service. Professional services by Abbeville White Mortuary.