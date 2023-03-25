FOUNTAIN INN - Gloria H. Elliott, 83, of Fountain Inn, wife of Carey E. Elliott for 63 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 23, 2023, while at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Hendersonville, NC, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary Mabrey Hodges.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Elliott is survived by their children, Mark Elliott and his wife, Jessie, of Leesburg, VA, and Andrea Bull and her husband, Brent of Augusta, GA; three grandchildren, Maggie Mink (Tyler), Elliott Bull, and Emme Bull; a great-grandson, Townes Mink; one brother, Winston Hodges (Carol); and two sisters, June Murff and Nancy Breeden.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Jones Hodges.
Gloria was an extraordinary woman who radiated love and joy, especially when it came to her grandchildren. She was tough as nails, glamorous and fun. Gloria confronted adversity with faith, determination and hope for the future. She will be loved, cherished and missed always.
A private service will be held graveside for the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Interim Hospice for their care and attention to Gloria.
Memorials may be made to either the Shriners Children's Hospital at 950 W. Faris Road or Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Upstate located at 701 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
