GLORIA ANN BOWIE
ABBEVILLE - Gloria Ann Bowie, 59, of 705 Greenville, Apt - 1 Abbeville, S.C., entered into eternal rest November 1, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital.
She was born in Abbeville, SC to George and Maggie Rouse Bowie.
Gloria, affectionately know as "Cookie" was a member of Kingdom life Training Center, where she served faithfully. She will be greatly missed but we know she is in the presence of the Lord.
She is survived by three sisters; Carolyn Davis, Georgia Marshall both of Abbeville, SC and Lynda(Michael) Butler of Greenwood, SC. Five brothers; George Bowie and Hubert Bowie of Abbeville, SC., Robert(Consandra) Belcher of Columbia, SC., David(Hertha)Belcher of Greenwood, SC., and Johnny(Norma)Belcher of Fayetteville, NC. Also reared in the home; Maggie Hughes and Mattie Moore. With a host of nieces and nephews great nieces, and great nephews , family and friends that mourn her passing.
Graveside services are 12 noon Friday November 6, 2020 at Rock Buffalo Baptist Church. Public viewing will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-6pm at the mortuary. The family is at the home of her sister Georgia Marshall,601 Cambridge St., Abbeville. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.