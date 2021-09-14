Glenn M. Fisher
Glenn M. Fisher, 63, of Greenwood, husband of Shannon Bradley Fisher, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home. He was born in Abbeville to the late William Marshall and Juanita Cann Fisher.
Glenn, a 1976 graduate of Abbeville High School, was employed with Bill’s Tree Service. He, along with his wife, served as a faithful, dedicated volunteer at the Faith Home in Greenwood. Glenn was an outdoorsman, enjoying farming, hunting, fishing, horseback riding and sports. He was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a sister, Patti Jo Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Shannon; two sons, Marshall Fisher (Cara) of Abbeville and Spencer Fisher (Tayla) of Kentucky; daughter, Amber McElroy (Jody) of Elberton, GA; brother, Chris Fisher (Frankie) of Abbeville; two sisters, Shelia Fisher Story (Mark) of Dahlonega, GA and Kelly Fisher of Grayson, GA; three grandchildren, Chase Fisher, Rease McElroy and Skylin Fisher.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Glenn’s life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. James Rodgers officiating.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Glenn, may be sent to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
