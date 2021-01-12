Myron Glenn Culbertson, 64, resident of Hwy 72 West, passed away January 5, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born December 17, 1956, in Greenwood, he was a son of Marvin Bruce Culbertson and the late Bobbie Joyce Casey Culbertson. He was a 1976 graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Park Seed Company and Gatewood Club, as well as played keyboard with the White Buffalo band.
He was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his father of the home are his brother, Marion Thomas "Tommy" Culbertson, of the home; his maternal uncles, Joe (Diane) Casey and June (Jeannette) Casey; an aunt, Shelba Casey Ellison and numerous cousins, including special cousins, Tammy C. (Joe) Turner, Carroll Culbertson, Chad (Angie) Culbertson and Gene (Tesa) Culbertson; and he is survived by his many musician friends with whom he played for years.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Edgewood Cemetery with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
The family is at the home on Hwy 72 and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
For those wishing to make memorials please consider making donations to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649.
