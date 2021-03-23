NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Glenn Carlisle Banks of Newport News, VA, passed on March 16, 2021. He was born December 8, 1941 in Greenwood, SC, to the late Lawton Carlisle Banks and Rosalie Ethridge Banks. Glenn graduated from Greenwood High School and Lander College and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Norma J. Banks; two sons, Randy Banks (Stephanie) and Brad Banks (Kim); stepdaughter, Emily G. Pirzadeh (Nima); four grandchildren, Helena Banks, Parker Banks, Lilly Banks, and Chandler Banks; sister, Annette Lawton (Jim) and niece Kristi Lawton.
His funeral was held on March 21 in Newport News, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1209 Country Club Rd., Newport News, VA 23606, or The Mennowood Foundation, 13030 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23602.