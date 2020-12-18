Glenn Bowie, 61, of 503 Pascal Dr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood County on July 19, 1959, he was the son of the late Julius Herman (Bud) Bowie and Doretha Kinard Bowie.
He was a 1977 graduate of Greenwood High School and worked for Greenwood Mill (Sloan Plant), Regal Textile Mill (Alto, GA) and presently the BMW Manufacturing in Greer, SC, until his health failed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Francis Bowie, his grandparents, Hubert Kinard and Maude Benson Kinard.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bowie of the home, one daughter, Kaitlyn Bowie and one son, Julius Bowie, both of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Barbara Quarles of Greenwood and Annie Hawkins of Jacksonville, Fl; one brother, Herman Bowie of Salisbury, NC.
Public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Parks Funeral Home.
A private celebration of his life will be held for close family and friends.
The family is at the home.