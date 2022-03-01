CHAPPELLS — Glenda Elizabeth Williams, 82, of Chappells, widow of Clarence Williams, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at NHC of Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late John Leland Buchanan and Frances Louise Brooks Buchanan. Glenda was the cornerstone of her family and had a heart of gold. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always took care of everyone to a fault. Glenda never met a stranger and loved working as a former waitress where she was known as RB to many. She also enjoyed participating in the Follies where she got to perform and be the center of attention which was right up her alley.

Surviving are her children, Janice Myers (Fred), Mona Scarboro (Tony), Michael Williams (Tyna), Samatha Minor (Robby) and Julie Williams Price (Robby); thirteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home and also following the service at the home of her daughter, Samatha Minor, 625 Davis Street, Greenwood.

Glenda has always said "If you feel a cool breeze on your face at 11 pm at night, you will know that it's me with you".

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Glenda's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.