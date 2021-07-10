Glenda Marie Vaughn, 82, resident of Emerald Gardens, widow of Herbert Wiley Vaughn, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Carl Christopher Mobley and Frances Mobley Wrightsman. She and her husband lived in many areas of the country throughout his military career. She loved sewing, cooking, spending time with her family and friends. She was a very special lady who enjoyed visiting and caring for the elderly. Marie was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Surviving is her great nephew, who was like a son, Kyle Rivers (Kristal); niece, Carla McAllister (Ronnie); three great great nieces, Kamryn Layne Rivers, Katelyn Marie Rivers, and Karlie Grace Rivers; and many extended family and friends, including a host of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Herbert and her parents, Carl and Frances she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Preston Mobley and Larry Mobley.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a place of worship of one's choice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.