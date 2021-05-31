Glenda Lominick
NEWBERRY — Glenda Wise Lominick, 81, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
Born on April 6, 1940, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late George Herman and Annie Lee Shealy Wise. She enjoyed her years attending the Bush River Schools until they closed at the end of her eleventh grade year at which time she completed her final year of school at Newberry High School. Following high school, Mrs. Lominick attended Newberry College and graduated with a BA in Education.
Her great passion in life was cooking. It was through her gift of cooking that she showed great love to many. She as well enjoyed traveling with her friends and was an avid bridge player.
Family was most important to her and her love for her husband, children and most importantly her grandchildren was ever so evident in all that she did. Whether it was being together at the beach and having game time or gathered with everyone at the lake she always enjoyed sharing and laughing together.
She was a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Newberry where she a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and served in various capacities as a member of the Morning Circle.
Mrs. Lominick is survived by her husband of 58 years. J. Richard Lominick, Jr.; a daughter, Lynn Dilleshaw, and husband, Tony, of Greenwood; a son, James R. “Chip” Lominick III and wife, Sherry, of Chapin; a brother, Darr Wise of Newberry; grandchildren, Kalli Lominick, Rick Dilleshaw and Alana Lominick. She was predeceased by a sister, Rebecca Fulmer and a brother, George Wise.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Newberry by the Rev. Seth Yi and the Rev. Dr. Timothy Erskine. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the ARP Church of Newberry, 1701 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648..