Glenda Hall McCurley

Glenda Hall McCurley, 72, of Greenwood, died, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare surrounded by her family. She was born in Abbeville to the late W. Pressley Hall and Doris Bosler Hall.

Glenda graduated from Abbeville High School, Class of 1968 and Piedmont Technical College in 2012 with an associate degree in Funeral Service. She retired from GTE / Verizon after many years of service. Glenda enjoyed crafting, especially repurposing old items that no one else wanted. Often, she could be found outside working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Skeet shooting at Rocky Knoll Sporting Clays was a favorite past time. Glenda found pleasure in reading. She and her husband were members of the Greenwood Corvette Club. Glenda was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She loved her family and held them close in her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Hall and two grandsons, Jacob ‘Jake’ McKinney and Nolan Cole Ashley.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Larry, of the home; daughter, Kim McMahan Ashley (Greg) of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Kelsey Ferguson (Kevin), Tyner Ashley, Ivy Ashley, and Brook Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Gavon, Rebekah and Pressley; and her two special cats, Lollipop and Amy.

Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Ebenezer United Methodist Church cemetery with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Glenda, may be sent to Ebenezer UMC, c/o Shirley Simpson, 955 Stevenson Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or the charity of one’s choice.

