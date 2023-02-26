Glen Savory Feb 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glen Edward Savory, 61, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event