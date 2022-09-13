WATERLOO — Gladys Symone Jackson was born January 5, 1937 in Abbeville, SC to the late Samuel and Evelyn Miller. At an early age, Gladys and her family moved to Philadelphia, PA where she was educated in the Philadelphia School System, graduating from Bartram High School.
After graduating high school, she furthered her education by attending college to become a computer technician. As an adult, Gladys relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada where she met the love of her life, Melvin Jackson, Sr. and the two later married. She retired from the City of Las Vegas as a computer technician. Later in life, she relocated to Greenwood, SC to be close to family and became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, SC.
Gladys loved beauty and clothing and was just as beautiful on the inside as the outside and it was evident through her bright smile.
She departed this life and entered eternal rest on Friday, September 9, 2022 at her home of her friend, Ruby Cunningham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jackson, Sr., one brother, Melvin Miller and a sister, Anna Smith.
Gladys leaves to cherish fond memories, four brothers, Samuel, John, Alvin and Hollis; sisters-in -law, Doris, Valerie, Deloris, Dora, and Zella. A step-daughter, Belinda Clark and a step-granddaughter, one special cousin, Evelyn Walker and one special caregiver, Kathy Grant and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Services will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Cartrell Blume officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 12 Noon until 5:00 PM
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
