WATERLOO — Gladys Symone Jackson was born January 5, 1937 in Abbeville, SC to the late Samuel and Evelyn Miller. At an early age, Gladys and her family moved to Philadelphia, PA where she was educated in the Philadelphia School System, graduating from Bartram High School.

After graduating high school, she furthered her education by attending college to become a computer technician. As an adult, Gladys relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada where she met the love of her life, Melvin Jackson, Sr. and the two later married. She retired from the City of Las Vegas as a computer technician. Later in life, she relocated to Greenwood, SC to be close to family and became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, SC.