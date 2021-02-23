Gladys J. Morgan
MCCORMICK — Gladys Jeanette Perrin Morgan, 68, of 400 Carolina Street, Apt. 112-B, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in McCormick, she was the daughter of the late Doss Perrin and the late Gladys Wideman Perrin. She was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Rico (Tracey) Morgan and Marcus (Tracy) Morgan, both of Greenwood, SC; three sisters, Mary (John Richard) Morgan and Betty Prince, both of McCormick, SC, and Effie (William) Holloway of Greenville, SC; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Shiloh A.M.E Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Paul N. Wharton. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.