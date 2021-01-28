Gladys Holmes
IVA — Gladys Foster Holmes, 73, resident of Iva, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Born August 7, 1947, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Mamie Gary-Griffin Foster. She was a graduate of Brewer High School, retired from Greenwood School District 50, and was a member of the Salvation Army Church.
Surviving are her children, Tracy Jackson of Charlotte, NC, Vernique (Charles) Siegler of Anderson, SC and Travis Holmes of Greenwood, SC; three brothers, Robert Griffin of Greenwood, SC, Jonathan (Anna Bell) Griffin of Ware Shoals; and Tommy (Brenda) Foster, of Bradley, SC; one sister, Elease Griffin of Greenwood, SC; and four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by four siblings, Hudson Griffin, Lawrence Griffin, Lewis Foster, Jr. and Sylvia Foster.
Gladys was a faithful supporter of Habitat for Humanity and truly enjoyed participating in their activities. However, her greatest joy was traveling. Gladys made frequent trips to Texas and New Jersey visiting family and traveling with the senior citizen through the US and Canada. Most of all, she loved God and communicating with people.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with the Rev. Tony Foster officiating.
