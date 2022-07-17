Service for Ms. Gertrude Postell will be on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Glovers A.M.E. Church, Calhoun Falls, at 1:00 PM. The remains will be placed in the church an hour before. Interment is church cemetery. viewing will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Funeral Home, form 1:00 PM to 6: 00 PM. The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.

