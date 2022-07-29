Gertie "GiGi" Powell Ridlehuber, 90, of Greenwood, widow of Ernest Owen Ridlehuber Jr., passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home.
Born in Tabor City, NC, she was a daughter of the late G. Tillie and Bertha McCumbee Powell. Gertie was a homemaker who loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Ridlehuber, III.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda R. Fisher of Coronaca; a sister, Neice Isabell of Anderson; a brother, Roscoe Powell of Charleston; ten grandchildren, John Calhoun, Matt Brown, Danielle Huff, Donnie Ridlehuber, Cherie Corley, Willson Fisher, Chelsea Makl, Skylar Fisher, Zana Fisher, and Harrison Fisher; and thirty great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ridlehuber, Peyton Huff, Matthew Brown, Elijah Brown, Harrison Fisher and Wilson Fisher.
Honorary escort will be John Calhoun, Bubber Free and Tim Parnell.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home, 617 Willard Road, Greenwood.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.