COLUMBIA — Geraldine Harp Morgan, the eldest child of Charlie Louis and Mattie Bess Lott Harp, was born February 21, 1951 in Saluda (Hollywood Community), South Carolina. She was a longtime Columbia resident and a retired Fort Jackson employee. She is survived by her husband, James (48 years of marriage) and her children, James III and Germaine. Geraldine leaves her siblings, Susie (Eddie) Mitchell, Charlie (Beverly) Harp and Reginald (LaShawn) Harp and preceded in death David Brown, as well as her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many, many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Butler & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.