COLUMBIA — Geraldine Carmichael Bullock, 88, wife of the late Jimmy B. Bullock, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Bennettsville, SC, on December 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Maxie Dougald Carmichael and Estelle Dudley Carmichael Shelley.

Geraldine was raised on the family farm in the Antioch Community of Horry County. Like many women of her era, she took great pride in being the matriarch of her family and the wife of a farmer. After raising her children, Geraldine graduated from the Conway School of Nursing and worked as an LPN for several years. Following her nursing career, she owned and operated a plant nursery and retail home décor business. Her greatest joys in life revolved around her family and she was always proud of each of their accomplishments. Geraldine was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, enjoyed camping with her late husband, and utilized her green thumb by growing some of the most beautiful flowers and vegetables.

