COLUMBIA — Geraldine Carmichael Bullock, 88, wife of the late Jimmy B. Bullock, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Bennettsville, SC, on December 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Maxie Dougald Carmichael and Estelle Dudley Carmichael Shelley.
Geraldine was raised on the family farm in the Antioch Community of Horry County. Like many women of her era, she took great pride in being the matriarch of her family and the wife of a farmer. After raising her children, Geraldine graduated from the Conway School of Nursing and worked as an LPN for several years. Following her nursing career, she owned and operated a plant nursery and retail home décor business. Her greatest joys in life revolved around her family and she was always proud of each of their accomplishments. Geraldine was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, enjoyed camping with her late husband, and utilized her green thumb by growing some of the most beautiful flowers and vegetables.
Survivors include her children, Maxie Bullock (Vonne), Ray Bullock (Joan), and Nancy Dickinson (Roddy); grandchildren, Kelcey Dickinson (Carey), Kevin Bullock (Alyson), Sara Sears (Jonathan), Craig Bullock, Kyle Bullock (Joanna), James Bullock (Amanda), Jordan Bullock, and Savannah Le (Loi); as well as 13 great-grandchildren. Geraldine is also survived by her brother, M.D. Carmichael (Margie); sisters, Carolyn Hucks and Arba Johnson; sister-in-law, Saundra Carmichael; and a multitude of other extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Wright Shelley, Sr.; brother, Herbert Carmichael; as well as her brothers-in-law, Elder Hucks and Bobby Johnson.
The funeral service for Mrs. Bullock will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday, November 7th, at Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 Hwy. 129, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard. The family will greet friends following the funeral service at the family life center of the church.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.