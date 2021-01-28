Gerald ‘Pooh Bear’ Powell
Gerald Bland “Pooh Bear” Powell, 69, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Elzie Bland Powell, Jr. and Aline Horne Powell, and husband to Janice Ross Powell. He retired from SCDOT after 28 years of employment and also retired from the US Army National Guard after serving 33 years. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where he was a board member and served on the cemetery committee, as well as being a Mason with Travis Lodge #241. He was a talented drummer who played music with several rock, country and beach bands throughout the years.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Janice Ross Powell, two sons, Travis Powell and Daniel Powell (Wendy), both of Saluda, two sisters, Glenda Warren (Joe) of Johnston and Virginia Enlow (Greg) of Ninety Six, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Powell is preceded in death by his beloved puppy, Bootsie.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with Rev. Charles Adams and Rev. Jerry Temple officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Tim Berry, 705 Edisto Street, Johnston, SC 29832.
