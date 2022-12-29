Gerald O. Hunter Wanda Rinker Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald O. HunterGerald O. Hunter, 56, 153 Avondale Road, gained his angel wings on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wing Gerald O. Hunter Angel Arrangement Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc Most read stories Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Two die in McCormick County crash Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment 'Horrid waste' held back by 130-year-old dam puts Lake Greenwood at risk WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments Lander University Archives receives unusual donation Mathews Elementary School enjoyed Career Day Pinecrest Elementary School hosted Starbooks Day Karlie Hill YOM December Santa Paws raises monies for HSOG