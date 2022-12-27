Gerald O. Hunter Wanda Rinker Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald O. HunterGerald O. Hunter, 70, 153 Avondale Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gerald O. Hunter Arrangement Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc Pass Away Most read stories Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Unborn child dies in shooting, Greenwood man faces murder charge Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood man charged in unborn child's death could face death penalty; second victim dies Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals Community members and Cornerstone staff honored Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative