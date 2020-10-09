WATERLOO — Gerald J. Magnuson, 69 of Waterloo, husband of Carolyn Lowe Magnuson, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hospice House in Clinton.
Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was a son of the late Allen John Magnuson and Patricia Anne Frisch Magnuson. Gerald was a retired machinist and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home is a brother, Richard Allen Magnuson (Mary) of Grassy Creek, NC.
No services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.