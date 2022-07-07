Gerald Brownlee

ABBEVILLE — Mr. Gerald Brownlee, 59, of 409 Cambridge Street, Abbeville, SC, passed on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Abbeville Area Medical Center.

Funeral service will be on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Viewing will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged. The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.

