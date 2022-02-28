Georgia Mae Louden

NINETY SIX — Georgia Mae Louden, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church in Ninety Six, SC, with Rev. Eric Morton officiating. Burial will be in Ninety Six Community Cemetery.

For on line condolences visit www.jlparksfamilyfuneralhome.com

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Louden Family.

Tags