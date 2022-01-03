ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Georgia L. Sanders, age 90, widower of Mr. James Sanders, departed this life on December 29, 2021 at her home. She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Daisy Hall Liddell. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, SC.

She leaves to cherish her memories sons James W. Sanders, Jr. (Maggie), Dane Sanders (Barbara), both of Abbeville, SC; daughters Judy S. Paul of Union City, GA, JoAnn S Martin (David) of Greenville, SC, Phyllis S. Chambers (Randy) of Fredericksburg, VA, Laura Boggs (Roger) of Anderson, SC, and a beloved sister in love Yvonne Sanders; 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 10 great- great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be January 6, 2022 at Springfield Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Please follow COVID 19 Guidelines and wear a mask. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.