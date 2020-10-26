LINCOLNTON, GA — Georgia E. Gunby entered into rest on October 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, 6119 Highway 220 West, Lincolnton, GA.
She leaves to cherish her most precious memories; three sons, Kenneth Fecundra (Ramona) Gunby of Stockbridge, GA.; Keith Jay (Ava) Gunby of Kennesaw, GA; and Sean Xavier Gunby of Bloomfield, NJ; six grandchildren, one sister, Theresa Gunby Norman of Lincolnton, GA ; two brothers, Jerry (Mattie) Gunby of Lincolnton, GA.; and James (Anne) Gunby of Greenwood, SC; one sister-in-law, Katie C. Gunby of Lincolnton, GA, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends and a dedicated friend, Bennie Freeman.
Norris W. Gunby Sr. Funeral Home, 456 Metasville Road, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 (706)-359-4448.