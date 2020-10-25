GEORGIA E. GUNBY
Lincolnton, Ga. - Georgia E. Gunby entered into rest on October 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, 6119 Highway 220 West, Lincolnton, Ga.
She leaves to cherish her most precious memories; three sons, Kenneth Fecundra (Ramona) Gunby of Stockbridge, Ga.; Keith Jay (Ava) Gunby of Kennesaw, Ga; and Sean Xavier Gunby of Bloomfield, New Jersey; six grandchildren, one sister, Theresa Gunby Norman of Lincolnton, Ga ; two brothers, Jerry (Mattie) Gunby of Lincolnton, Ga.; and James (Anne) Gunby of Greenwood, SC; one sister-in-law, Katie C. Gunby of Lincolnton, Ga . And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends. A dedicated friend, Bennie Freeman.
Norris W. Gunby Sr. Funeral Home, 456 Metasville Road, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 (706)-359-4448.