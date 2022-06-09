Georgia Anna Davis Jackson, 79, of 511 Wright Avenue, widow of Charlie Eugene Jackson, departed this walk of life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. Born in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther Allen Davis and the late Mary Jackson Davis. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served as an Usher. She is preceded in death by a son, William Henry Jackson; a brother, George Allen Davis; and a sister, Annie Eliza Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Charlie (Tonya) Jackson Jr, of Greenwood; four daughters, Brenda Anderson of Greenwood, Ethel Jackson of the home, Gloria (Jeremy) Jackson-Johnson of Spartanburg, and Lucinda (Moses) Hackett Jr. of Greenwood; one sister, Jessie Lee (Willie) Richardson of Cokesbury; eleven grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Randy Jackson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

